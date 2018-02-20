

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have arrested six people they say were involved in a Manitoba Warriors drug trafficking network dating back to last fall.

RCMP said they have been investigating the network since September of 2017, which has been supplying drugs from Winnipeg to the Grand Rapids area.

Police said they arrested two men on Nov. 12 on Highway 6 on route to Grand Rapids. Officers found a 567 gram package of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Last week, RCMP say they raided two homes and arrested a number of people in Grand Rapids, Winnipeg, and one person at Headingley Correctional Centre.

During the arrests, RCMP said they seized two firearms, a rifle, a shotgun, and a collapsible baton.

The investigation continues.