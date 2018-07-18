

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a 38-year-old man from the RM of Reynolds has been charged after a stolen SUV was driven into oncoming traffic on Highway 12.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged.

It happened on Sunday, after officers tried to pull the vehicle over because it was being driven ‘erratically and dangerously’ near Loewen Boulevard.

The Mounties said vehicles were forced off the road after the SUV turned around into oncoming traffic, and several police vehicles and a spike belt were used in an effort to stop it on Highway 52.

The SUV travelled for 2 kilometres on flat tires before turning into a field and stopping, police said.

Police allege the driver armed himself with a machete while refusing to leave the vehicle, and both he and a woman in the car had to be pulled out.

Police said three officers and the suspect received minor injuries, and a curved knife and meth were found in the SUV.

RM of Reynolds, Man. resident Ashley Sandison, 38, is charged with 14 offenses in connection with the incident, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

He has also been charged in connection with previous incidents, police said.

Beausejour resident Amber Mann, 20, has been charged with three offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, and is also facing charges from previous incidents.