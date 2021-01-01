WINNIPEG -- Powerview RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Clifford Guimond was last seen sometime between December 14 and December 17 in Powerview, Man.

Police said Guimond is described as six-feet tall, 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and Guimond’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.