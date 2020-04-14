WINNIPEG -- RCMP arrested two Winnipeg men for selling drugs out of a stolen truck in Portage la Prairie.

According to RCMP, officers received a report of two suspicious men at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West in a black truck selling drugs just after 9 a.m. April 10.

While on their way to the scene, RCMP ran the license plate on the truck and discovered it was stolen from Winnipeg. Upon arrival, officers made the arrests.

RCMP found bear spray, drugs, a machete, and imitation firearms in the truck.

Matthew Miles, 30, and Glen Thompson, 30, both of Winnipeg, received six charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of methamphetamine.

No charges have been proven in court.