UPDATE: RCMP said Wednesday Christopher Todd Dufresne has been safely located, offering thanks for assistance.

EARLIER: Swan River RCMP are searching for Christopher Todd Dufresne, 42, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Dufresne’s last known location was at his home located at 3rd Avenue NW in Swan River around 8 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.