Manitoba RCMP said one of their officers died while on duty Friday.

Late Friday night on Twitter, police said the officer was killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway.

The RCMP tweeted its thoughts were with his family during this difficult time and more information will be released Saturday.

We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our officers died in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway this afternoon while on duty. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. More details will be provided tomorrow. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/TMU4TSVt2r — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 14, 2019

