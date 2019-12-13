RCMP officer killed in collision on Perimeter Highway
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, December 13, 2019 10:48PM CST Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 11:12PM CST
(File image)
Manitoba RCMP said one of their officers died while on duty Friday.
Late Friday night on Twitter, police said the officer was killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway.
The RCMP tweeted its thoughts were with his family during this difficult time and more information will be released Saturday.
