WINNIPEG -- An on-duty RCMP officer who died in a collision on Manitoba’s Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon has been remembered by his colleagues as a committed officer, father and as a huge sports fan.

In a news conference Saturday, RCMP said Const. Allan Poapst was killed when a truck crossed the median and crashed into his cruiser.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, along with a passenger, were taken to hospital with injuries.

“Allan is gone, but he will never be forgotten by the many officers who worked by his side and by the people of Manitoba who he so proudly served,” Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP said in the news conference.

In the aftermath of the crash, McLatchy said a number of people stopped to help at the scene.

MacLatchy was not able to comment on the cause of the crash, but said weather conditions at the time were atrocious. The Winnipeg Police Service is assisting in the investigation.

She said Poapst was a father to three teenage girls. He was five days short of serving 13 years with the RCMP. She said he served the entire time in Manitoba.

“He was a dedicated officer who worked hard to serve Manitobans,” McLatchy said in a written statement.

McLatchy described Poapst as a massive fan of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Jets, and said he often organized department tournaments with fellow officers. He volunteered with the True North Youth Foundation – Jets Training Academy for youth.

A COMMUNITY’S OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

McLatchy said the RCMP is passing its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Poapst, adding that they will always be a part of the RCMP family.

After learning of the RCMP officer’s death, an outpouring of support flooded social media. Many people have offered their condolences to the family, including Premier Brian Pallister.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow RCMP members on the tragic passing of a Manitoba officer. On behalf of all Manitobans, thank you for your dedication and service," tweeted Pallister.

"He was part of my hockey family. He enjoyed playing the game and he was an honest player and a good person. His smile in the dressing room will be with me always," another person tweeted.

"So very saddened for my colleagues with the @rcmpmb from all of us at @BrandonPolice our most sincere condolences," tweeted Chief Wayne Balcaen of the Brandon Police Service.

McLatchy said Poapst’s family has asked for privacy.

-With files from CTV's Mason DePatie