RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday

Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.

The demonstrations are in response to an increase in Canada’s carbon tax, which will see a $15-per-tonne jump on April 1. Many provinces are providing residents with a quarterly rebate to help offset the cost of the tax.

According to a group known as “Nationwide Protest Against Carbon Tax,” demonstrators will start gathering at 8 a.m. at provincial border crossings and different cities across the country.

One protest is planned out east in the West Hawk Lake area near the Ontario border. Another is scheduled in Kirkella near Saskatchewan.

In a notice to residents, the Rural Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth said RCMP will be detouring traffic onto municipal roads. Though the exact routes aren’t known, “possible roads that may be affected are Road 66N west of Elkhorn, Road 69N west of P542 and Road 174W south of the Trans-Canada Highway,” the notice reads.

RCMP said additional information will be provided to the public as required.