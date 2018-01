CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen six days ago.

Investigators said 15-year-old Judith Robinson was last week on Jan. 6 in Winnipeg. She was supposed to return home by bus to Thompson on Jan. 9.

RCMP said they are concerned for Robinson’s well-being and ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.