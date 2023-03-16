RCMP searching for suspects after assaults in Dauphin

Dauphin RCMP have issued warrants for Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, Fred Parenteau, 37, and Samuel Flatfoot, 24. They face charges of aggravated assault and robbery. (Source: RCMP) Dauphin RCMP have issued warrants for Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, Fred Parenteau, 37, and Samuel Flatfoot, 24. They face charges of aggravated assault and robbery. (Source: RCMP)

