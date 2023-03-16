RCMP searching for suspects after assaults in Dauphin
RCMP are searching for three suspects after two people were assaulted Monday morning in Dauphin.
Mounties say they were called to the Tim Hortons on Main Street South around 5:35 a.m. for reports of an injured woman.
There they found a 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital and later transferred to Winnipeg in critical condition.
Police found a second victim nearby, a 66-year-old man from Dauphin. He had also suffered serious injuries from an assault and was taken to hospital. He remains in stable condition.
Investigators believe the two victims were assaulted by three suspects - two men and one woman - near a business in the 1500 block of Main Street in Dauphin.
Dauphin RCMP have issued warrants for Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, Fred Parenteau, 37, and Samuel Flatfoot, 24. They face charges of aggravated assault and robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050. They can also call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Canada dropping COVID testing requirements for air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao
The Canadian government is dropping its COVID-19 testing requirements Friday for air travellers coming to the country from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Regina
-
'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
-
Saskatchewan First Act bill passed following final reading inside Legislature
The province passed The Saskatchewan First Act, also known as Bill 88, following its third and final reading in the Legislature on Thursday.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enter
A Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
North Bay police reject link between tax hike, officers on leave with PTSD
The North Bay Police Service said Thursday that officers on leave with PTSD are not behind recent municipal tax increases.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Snow plow operators in Mississauga quit following aggressive behaviour from residents
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area, but according to the City of Mississauga, it’s also been a violent one for some workers in the area.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in class
George Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Alberta analysts closely watching 'drastic' oil slump
Alberta is closely watching the energy market as oil prices slip to lows not seen since December 2021 and turmoil continues to rattle the global banking sector.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter final
Athena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
Montreal
-
'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire
At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Police seek public's help to solve attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in solving the attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Ottawa
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw prepare for St. Patrick's Day in Sandy Hill
Some parts of Ottawa known for taking it to the extreme on St. Patrick's Day are being reminded to obey rules as police and bylaw officers step up enforcement.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
Computer science meets cinema: University of Waterloo researchers closely analyze colour in films
It's not a pairing you'd expect – computer science and cinema.
-
Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.
Vancouver
-
Millennium Line SkyTrain station closures expected to last 'hours': transit police
SkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visit
Vancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rules
A dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke victim in suspicious death investigation identified as 42-year-old father
A man who died under what police are calling suspicious circumstances near Victoria this week has been identified as a 42-year-old father of two young boys.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylaw
The City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
-
IIO says use of force during Saanich arrest was 'close to the line' in terms of justification
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich Police Department of wrongdoing after officers deployed a police dog and fired non-lethal rounds during an arrest last year, but not without reservations.