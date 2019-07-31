

RCMP will begin to withdraw search resources from the area near Gillam, Man., around one week after a manhunt in the region began for two men suspected in a trio of homicides in B.C.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the RCMP in Manitoba, said most search resources will be withdrawn in phases over the next week.

“To be clear, we are not ending this search,” she said, explaining some “tactical resources and specialized assets” will remain in the area.

“I know today’s news is not what the families of the victims and the communities of Northern Manitoba wanted to hear,” she said, noting the challenges of searching “vast, remote and rugged locations.”

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.