WINNIPEG -- If you are looking for some winter fun in the New Year, then why not check out Manitoba’s world-record breaking Snow Maze.

The 2020 version of the Snow Maze at A Maze in Corn, is set to open on Jan. 3, 2020, which is a day earlier than originally expected.

Last year the maze claimed the title as Guinness Book of World Record’s Largest Snow Maze and this year is expected to be bigger.

Clint Masse, who owns A Maze in Corn, said the maze will be about 10 per cent bigger and will have a few new features like igloos, which will be set up in mid-January.

The maze will be open January, February and March depending on the weather.

There is more than just a maze to get lost in. People can also go for a sleigh ride, ride down a giant snow mountain, or warm up at the bonfires or inside the warming barn.

The maze is open every Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is also open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for people aged 13 and up, $10 for kids between four and 12 and kids three and under are free.

Sleigh rides only happen on Saturday and Sunday and are $3 a person.

You can buy tickets to the maze online or at the gate.

The maze is located at 1351 Manitoba 200, which is south of the Perimeter Highway, near Saint Adolphe.