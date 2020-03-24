WINNIPEG -- Red River Co-Op announced on Tuesday it will be reducing its operating hours and temporarily suspending full service at the pumps.

According to a Facebook post, it will be changing its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on March 25.

Red River Co-op said it’s making these adjustments for the “health and safety of our employees and customers, and so that we can effectively manage staff and prioritize sanitation.”

The company said as a response to the COVID-19, it’s also made the following changes at its stores: increased the frequency of cleaning; reduced hours of operations; implemented a limit on how much people can buy necessary items; discontinued self services, bulk food bins and sampling; Pre-packaged bulk buns and the olive bar; waiving the charge on disposable bags; and encouraging the use of credit and debit payments, as opposed to cash.