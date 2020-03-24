WINNIPEG -- The province has announced a new probable case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total of positive and probable cases in the province to 21.

The newest case is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg. Public health officials say investigators are still working to determine whether it is related to travel.

The province has provided a list on its website of flights where a person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 had symptoms at the time of travel.

REAGENT SHORTAGE AT TESTING LAB

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, said as of Monday over 4,500 tests have been completed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory for COVID-19, including 278 on Monday.

“Due to a worldwide shortage of reagent, Manitoba is prioritizing those most at risk,” said Roussin. “This includes testing from First Nations, individuals in hospital or long-term care facilities as well as healthcare workers.”

Roussin said the laboratory is working on a solution and hopes to be able to increase testing later this week.