WINNIPEG -- What were once popular, vibrant and social destinations in Winnipeg are now virtually empty, as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Manitoba.

On March 12, the news broke that a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg had tested positive for the virus. Life in the city has ground to a near-complete halt since.

A lone pedestrian stands along Main Street on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Source: Dan Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)

A picture shows the traffic at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street around 4 p.m. on March, 19, 2020. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

In less than two weeks, a state of emergency was declared in the province, school classes have been suspended, non-essential services in Winnipeg have been halted and casinos have been shut down.

As of Monday, there have been a total of 20 COVID-19 cases in the province. Of these cases, 11 people have confirmed cases of the virus, and nine people have probable cases of the virus which have yet to be lab-confirmed.

Grocery stores across the province have seen items such as toilet paper and Lysol wipes cleared from shelves as some Manitobans try to stock up for possible self-isolation.

A submitted picture inside a Winnipeg Costco on March 19, 2020. (Submitted: Susan Hendricks)

A picture taken inside a Winnipeg grocery store shows empty shelves following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manitoba. (Submitted)

The dark and quiet corridors in Downtown Winnipeg's Skywalk and the near-empty common spaces at The Forks are testaments to the measures of physical distancing Manitobans are taking to flatten the curve.

The Skywalk in Downtown Winnipeg around 4 p.m. on March 23, 2020. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

In the weeks following Manitoba's first case of COVID-19, public spaces in Winnipeg have virtually emptied. This photo was taken at the City Place mall on March 23, 2020. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Food courts across the city have removed seating areas, in order to promote physical distancing. This photo was taken at the City Place mall food court on March 23, 2020. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Provincial health officials continue to urge Manitobans to keep following physical distancing measures.

They advise trying to spend less than 10 minutes with people in public and stay at least two metres apart. Avoid greetings that involve touching and wash your hands often. Gatherings have been limited to 50 people or less.

A lone visitor to The Forks in Winnipeg sits outside on March 22, 2020. (Source: Dan Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canadians to take the physical distancing measures seriously.

"It means keeping two metres between yourself and someone else. It means avoiding groups. It means staying home as much as possible. If you choose to ignore that advice you’re not just putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk,” Trudeau said outside Rideau Cottage on Monday.

“Enough is enough. Go home and stay home. This is what we all need to be doing and we’re going to make sure this happens.”

-with files from CTV's Rachel Aiello