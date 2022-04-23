Red River Floodway to be activated, overland flooding possible: Province

The Red River Floodway is pictured on April 7, 2022. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson) The Red River Floodway is pictured on April 7, 2022. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island