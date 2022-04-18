Members of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) are getting set to meet with the Pope—the first meeting with Indigenous Canadians since he issued an apology for the harms of the residential and day school systems.

The meeting is set for April 21 and the Red River Métis government will be sending Elders, Knowledge Keepers, residential school survivors and youth along with a small group of bishops.

"Now that His Holiness has issued an apology to all Indigenous people, we can focus our meeting on the relationship between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church, past, present and future," said MMF President David Chartrand in a news release.

The meeting is set to take place in Rome, Italy, and those in attendance will share their experiences with residential schools and voice the message of a new relationship.

"Our Nation has always been deeply connected to the church. You can see that in our petition to the church in 1817, the establishment of our settlement into parishes, and the faith and actions of our great leader, Louis Riel."

Richard Gagnon, the Archbishop of Winnipeg, said he appreciates the Pope's openness to have a meeting with the Red River Métis.

"On behalf of the Bishops of Manitoba, we reaffirm our sincere hope that this forthcoming encounter will lead to a shared future of mutual understanding, peace, and harmony between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church in Canada," said Gagnon in a release.

Chartrand said he will call on the Pope to again apologize for residential schools on Canadian soil.