WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.

    According to RCMP, the Shamattawa detachment received a report of a missing 60-year-old man from the community on Monday morning.

    Community members conducted searches and found what is believed to the missing man’s remains in a wooded area.

    Mounties noted that evidence suggests animal predation took place. An autopsy will be conducted.

    Conservation officers have been notified of the situation and are on their way to the community.

    RCMP officers, with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]