Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP

The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.

According to RCMP, the Shamattawa detachment received a report of a missing 60-year-old man from the community on Monday morning.

Community members conducted searches and found what is believed to the missing man’s remains in a wooded area.

Mounties noted that evidence suggests animal predation took place. An autopsy will be conducted.

Conservation officers have been notified of the situation and are on their way to the community.

RCMP officers, with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating.