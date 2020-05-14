Remains found in Brady Landfill are not human: police
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 8:54AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Police say suspicious remains found at the Brady Landfill are not human.
On Tuesday, police received a report that possible human remains had been found at the Brady Landfill at 1901 Brady Rd.
Police said the investigation determined the remains were not human, but were actually the remains of a bear.
Police did not provide any other information on the incident.