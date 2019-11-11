WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg wants to change the way museums are funded.

Right now, the city provides a grant to a museum’s board, which in turn funds the museums.

A new report at city hall says the board should be disbanded and it’s recommending against the creation of a special operating agency.

“The Museums Board has not met since March 19, 2018 and has been inactive since that time,” the report says.

Instead the report says starting in 2020, the Winnipeg Arts Council should receive the annual funding grant of $764,934 to hand out to the six museums, which include: The St. Boniface Museum, Transcona Historical Museum, The Historical Museum of St. James-Assiniboia, Seven Oaks House Museum, Ross Hoss Museum and Grant’s Old Mill.

“It is envisioned that these enhanced relationships will provide the consistency and clarity required for these museums to excel,” the report says.

It notes the arts council was handed control of $266,000 in grant funding for five other museums in 2018.

The report is also recommending “proper agreements” be negotiated for city-owned buildings or the property where the museums are situated. It says right now the museums have different deals in place or no agreement at all.

“Having a formal agreement in place will ensure that building, operating and land responsibility is clear and consistent across museums,” the report says.

The city’s community services committee is scheduled to debate the proposal on Thursday.