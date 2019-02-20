An agreement by the Winnipeg Humane Society to help the city deal with stray cats and dogs will likely continue.

A city report recommends general animal services be provided by the Winnipeg Humane Society at a cost of $652,273 annually for three years.

An old deal expired at the end of 2018.

Services include cat spay and neutering, housing of stray cats and those dogs with medical conditions, plus emergency pickup of injured dogs and cats.

Based on a 2008 study, the city estimates there are 148,386 cats and 112,139 dogs owned by Winnipeg residents.