The City of Winnipeg is asking all Winnipeggers to move their vehicles during the scheduled plowing of their zones.

Residential Parking Ban Schedule:

Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018

D, F, H, K, N, R, U

Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018

E, G, J, L, P, Q, T

Friday, March 9, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018

B

Friday, March 9, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018

A

If you’re unsure about your zone, you can visit knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca, use the Know Your Zone app or contact 311.

In a statement, the citysaid if some streets in a snow zone have been missed or only partially cleared, crews will return in the coming days to address outstanding snow clearing requirements.

If vehicles are not moved off the street during the residential parking ban zone the owner may receive a $150 ticket ($75 if paid early), or the vehicle may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed or has already been cleared.

If your vehicle is towed due to the Residential Parking Ban, the city asks you to call 311 for assistance in locating it.