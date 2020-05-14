WINNIPEG -- Riding Mountain National Park will remain closed to visitors over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Parks Canada is reminding Manitobans that visitor services and vehicle access will be suspended at all national parks over the long weekend, including Riding Mountain National Park.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, washrooms, playgrounds, beaches, parking lots, and picnic shelters will also remain closed at national parks, and events and group activities are currently suspended. Boating and fishing on park waters is not allowed either.

According to a spokesperson for Riding Mountain National Park, any public parking lots operated by Parks Canada in Wasagaming, Man., will stay closed. Any customers at local businesses will have to park at designated parking stalls or on-street parking stalls.

Parks Canada does note that local services in Wasagaming are limited and is asking visitors to stay home.

“Access to public spaces and visitor facilities is not permitted when entering the townsite to support local businesses,” it said in a news release.

Parks Canada said it will begin a safe, gradual reopening of some outdoor spaces in national parks beginning on June 1, but until then all closures announced in March are still in place.

Visitor services and vehicle access will also be suspended at national historic sites, heritage canals, and national marine conservation areas over the long weekend.