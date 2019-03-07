

CTV Winnipeg





The threat of extreme floods along the U.S. portion of the Red River has risen again, according to the U.S. National Weather Service’s latest flood forecast.

It says based on current conditions, the chance of major flooding for Fargo-Moorhead currently sits at greater than 95 per cent. For the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks region, the odds of reaching the major flood stage currently sits at 94 per cent.

For the Fargo region, a major flood means water levels higher than 30 feet, or 9.1 metres. For Grand Forks, major flood stage is 46 feet or 14 metres.

The flood forecast was released as the region recovers from a major winter storm.

Other communities that have at least a 65 per cent chance of major flooding include Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Halstad, Oslo, Drayton and Pembina along the Red River. There is also a high risk of moderate flooding at Hickson on the Red River.

This forecast covers the period between March 18 and June 16.

The cities on the border between the two states were hit hard by a record flood event in 2009, when the Red River crested at 41 feet, and since then buyouts have occurred and levees built.