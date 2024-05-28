Riverdance bringing 30th anniversary celebration to Winnipeg

Riverdance – a theatrical performance that fuses Irish and international music and dance – is bringing its 30th anniversary celebration to a Winnipeg stage.

On Tuesday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced that the cultural sensation is embarking on a 30th anniversary tour and will be coming to Winnipeg for three shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre in May 2025.

The anniversary show rejuvenates the original production with new choreography and costumes, as well as state-of-the-art lighting projection and motion graphics. The show also features a new generation of performers, all of whom were not yet born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said it’s a privilege to celebrate 30 years of this production.

“On this upcoming tour, we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance,” he said in a news release.

The Winnipeg show dates and times are: May 23, 2025, at 8 p.m.; May 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.; and May 25, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.