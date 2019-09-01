Road closures will be in place on Sunday for the annual Sikh Procession.

The following roads will be closed intermittently between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.:

Northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard, from Broadway to York Avenue

Eastbound York Avenue, from Osborne Street to Garry Street

Southbound Garry Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway

Eastbound Broadway, from Osborne Street to Memorial Boulevard

Westbound Broadway, from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard

Westbound Broadway, from Fort Street to Memorial Boulevard

Northbound Edmonton Street, from Broadway to York Avenue

Northbound Hargrave Street, from Broadway to York Avenue

Northbound Smith Street, from Broadway to York Avenue

Southbound Kennedy Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue

Southbound Carlton Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue

Southbound Donald Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue

Southbound Garry Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue

Roads will remain open to pedestrians but drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The closures will also affect public transit. Rerouting information will be posted throughout the day on the Winnipeg Transit Twitter account.

For more information on lane closures throughout the city you can visit the City of Winnipeg Website.