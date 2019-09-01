Road closures in place Sunday for annual Sikh Procession
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 11:43AM CST
Road closures will be in place on Sunday for the annual Sikh Procession.
The following roads will be closed intermittently between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.:
- Northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard, from Broadway to York Avenue
- Eastbound York Avenue, from Osborne Street to Garry Street
- Southbound Garry Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway
- Eastbound Broadway, from Osborne Street to Memorial Boulevard
- Westbound Broadway, from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard
- Westbound Broadway, from Fort Street to Memorial Boulevard
- Northbound Edmonton Street, from Broadway to York Avenue
- Northbound Hargrave Street, from Broadway to York Avenue
- Northbound Smith Street, from Broadway to York Avenue
- Southbound Kennedy Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue
- Southbound Carlton Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue
- Southbound Donald Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue
- Southbound Garry Street, from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue
Roads will remain open to pedestrians but drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
The closures will also affect public transit. Rerouting information will be posted throughout the day on the Winnipeg Transit Twitter account.
