Rock blasting to cause delays on Trans-Canada Highway
Manitobans are being warned to expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway beginning next week due to rock blasting.
On Friday, the Manitoba government announced that rock blasting will begin on June 12 on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Manitoba-Ontario Border, and will continue for the next four to six weeks.
Each blast will cause traffic to be stopped for about 15 minutes, depending on site-specific conditions and traffic volumes. Drivers should expect delays.
The rock blasting is part of the preliminary work to twin a 700-metre section of the highway to align with Ontario’s four-lane highway.
More information on Manitoba’s infrastructure investments can be found online.
