WINNIPEG -- With the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair gearing up for its annual festivities in Brandon, Man., organizers say they are monitoring the situation with COVID-19 closely and are taking precautions.

The fair runs from March 30 to April 4 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. The fair organizers said they have extensive hand-wash and hand- sanitizer units at all the events, and have upped the number of units at the fair.

"The health and safety of our fairgoers is always a top priority," the fair said in a written statement. "We are in contact with Manitoba Health on a regular basis for all our events. We have requested extra support and contact with them for our protocols based on the facts that they have immediate access to."

The fair said there will be a noticeable greater public awareness at the festivities this year. The fair said organizers will continue to monitor the situation.