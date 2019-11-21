WINNIPEG – A charity says it's changing plans for its annual holiday fundraising campaign over safety concerns at Manitoba Liquor Marts.

Three workers were attacked at the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart Wednesday afternoon, following a rash of thefts that have become increasingly brazen.

On Thursday the Salvation Army told CTV News it would be pulling kettles placed in the stores for its annual kettle campaign.

In a news release, the charity noted the longstanding relationship it's had in Winnipeg with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

"Our clients have benefited from the generosity of people's donations into our Christmas Kettles placed at Manitoba Liquor Mart locations throughout the city," is said.