WINNIPEG -- It was a successful weekend for Salvation Army, as Winnipeggers helped to build the Toy Mountain. But now, the Salvation Army is asking for the publics help.

It said they had a lot of toys dropped off at the weekend event but they are still low on toys for kids under two-years-old.

Any kind of stuffy is the preferred toy of choice or any new unwrapped toy as well.

The Salvation Army said it is so low on these type of toys, that it could run out by the end of Tuesday.

If you would like to donate you can drop off toys at The Salvation Army Weetamah on 324 Logan Ave. between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.