Sandy Bay woman wanted for second degree murder: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a woman from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in connection to a recent homicide.

Mounties say 26-year-old Fantasia Prince is wanted in the death of a 24-year-old woman that happened on the First Nation June 29.

Prince is charged with second degree murder and has other outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Police say she may be armed and should not be approached.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Prince's whereabouts to call the Manitoba First Nation Police Service at 204-843-7700 or the Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2691.