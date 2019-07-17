Sargent reopens to traffic after train derailment in Winnipeg's St. James area
A train has derailed in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 2:42PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:39PM CST
Sargent Avenue has reopened to traffic in Winnipeg’s St. James neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon following a train derailment.
Sargent was closed between Empress and Strathcona Streets following the incident.
A spokesperson from BNSF Railway told CTV News that four cars – two empty tank cars and two boxcars with lumber products – derailed, but didn’t tip over.
No one was hurt.