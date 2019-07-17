

Sargent Avenue has reopened to traffic in Winnipeg’s St. James neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon following a train derailment.

Sargent was closed between Empress and Strathcona Streets following the incident.

A spokesperson from BNSF Railway told CTV News that four cars – two empty tank cars and two boxcars with lumber products – derailed, but didn’t tip over.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: SARGENT AVE. TRAIN DERAILMENT.

Derailed train cars have been cleared. All lanes open for traffic. #WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 17, 2019

No one was hurt.