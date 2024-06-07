School board seat filled after controversial trustee resigns

A Winnipeg school board seat left vacant when a controversial school trustee resigned has been filled.

Ian Walker won the job after Thursday’s byelection in Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) ward 1 with just over 64 per cent of the vote.

In a post on his X page, Walker says he’s thrilled to have been elected, and is looking forward to getting to work.

“I will work hard to ensure that our school division is inclusive and resourced to set our children up for success!” he wrote.

The teacher and Peg City Car Co-Op board member beat out Sandra Saint-Cyr, who won 17 per cent of the vote, Jacqueline Cassel-Cramer with eight per cent of the vote, Marcel Boille with six per cent and Bob Lawrie with three per cent.

The seat was left vacant by Francine Champagne, who stepped down in November 2023 following a months-long suspension under the Manitoba Public Schools Act for online posts the school board deemed controversial.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk and Danton Unger