Schools closed around Manitoba due to poor road conditions

The latest winter storm to hit parts of Manitoba has prompted several school closures around the province.

Due to poor road conditions and other weather-related issues, the following schools are closed on Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Brandon School Division

No rural buses

Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed

Evergreen School Division

All schools closed

Fort La Bosse School Division

All schools closed

Prairie Rose School Divison

Buses cancelled

All Hutterian Colony schools are closed

All Region ‘B’ schools – École St. Eustache, École St. Francois Xavier and St. Paul’s Collegiate – are closed

Rolling River School Division

All schools closed

Southwest Horizon School Division

All schools closed

Sunrise School Division

All schools closed

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine