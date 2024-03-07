Schools closed around Manitoba due to poor road conditions

WINNIPEG
    The latest winter storm to hit parts of Manitoba has prompted several school closures around the province.

    Due to poor road conditions and other weather-related issues, the following schools are closed on Thursday, March 7, 2024:

    Brandon School Division

    • No rural buses
    • Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed

    Evergreen School Division

    • All schools closed

    Fort La Bosse School Division

    • All schools closed

    Prairie Rose School Divison

    • Buses cancelled
    • All Hutterian Colony schools are closed
    • All Region ‘B’ schools – École St. Eustache, École St. Francois Xavier and St. Paul’s Collegiate – are closed

    Rolling River School Division

    • All schools closed

    Southwest Horizon School Division

    • All schools closed

    Sunrise School Division

    • All schools closed

    Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine

    • Schools closed: École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine, École La Source, École communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine
    • Buses cancelled: École Gilbert-Rosset, École régionale Notre-Dame, École Saint-Georges

