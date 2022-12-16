Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing some school and highway closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
The following schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16:
- All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed;
- For the Brandon School Division, Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed. Buses will not be running outside of Brandon; however, they will be operating within the city. Attendance is at parental discretion if travel is required. The division asks that you call the school if you are not going to attend;
- All schools in the Red River Valley School Division are closed. Staff can work from home;
- The Seine River School Division is closed on Friday;
- All classes and bus routes are cancelled for the Garden Valley School Division.
- Buses and classes are cancelled in the Southwest Horizon School Division. Staff should work from home;
- The Fort La Bosse School Division is closed;
- All school in the Hanover School Division are closed. Staff should work from home;
- The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine is closing the following schools: École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Lazare, École Saint-Joachim à La Broquerie, École Pointe des Chênes à Sainte-Anne, École Réal-Bérard , École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte Agathe, École Aurèle Lemoine, École La Source Shilo, École Gabrielle-Roy, and École Lagimodière;
- In the Rolling River School Division, buses are not running, but schools are open.
Much of southern Manitoba remains under a special weather statement, with some communities also under blowing snow advisories.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there will be periods of snow and blowing snow over regions of southern Manitoba on Friday as a low-pressure system over Minnesota weakens and moves eastward.
These areas can expect another two to five centimetres (cm) of snow, as well as reduced visibility from blowing snow and northerly winds as high as 60 km/h. Temperatures are expected to slowly fall to near-seasonal values.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that some highways were closed on Friday morning. These highways have since reopened.
