Sea Bears sign former NBA player Justin Wright-Foreman

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed former NBA player Justin Wright-Foreman.

The team made the announcement on Monday, noting the guard was the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) scoring champion.

Last season, Wright-Foreman played for the Saskatchewan Rattlers, leading the league with 29.2 points per game. In 2023, he set the highest scoring average in CEBL history and was runner-up in MVP votes.

Wright-Foreman began his professional basketball career in 2019 when he was selected 53rd overall in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.

Wright-Foreman is the second former NBA draft pick to join the Sea Bears this season. The team recently announced it signed Byron Mullens, who was taken 24th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.