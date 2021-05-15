WINNIPEG -- Search and rescue teams, along with community members, are searching for an 8-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since Friday night in Roseau River First Nation, Man.

Raymond French, the First Nation’s fire chief, said the parents noticed their son Trent was missing around 7 p.m.

The community was alerted by sirens around 9 p.m., according to French, with the search beginning shortly after.

A couple of dozen search and rescue members with boats are helping the community in the search.

Trent was last seen by his parents in his yard but he managed to get through a fence. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, with no shoes.

His home is located a couple of hundred yards from a river, with French saying it's believed the boy likes water. The search is now focused around the dike area near the river after searches of the community and the east side of the reserve were unsuccessful.

Trent also went missing about a year ago and was given a tracking device, but it was lost a couple of months ago and has not yet been replaced.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Emmerson Search and Rescue or RCMP.