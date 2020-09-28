WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced a second case of COVID-19 at a Winnipeg school on Monday.

According to the province, a second confirmed case of COVID-19 was at St. Maurice School on September 17 and 18. The person might have been infectious during that time.

The public health investigation found that the case is not linked to the first case reported at the school and that the infection was not acquired at school.

The exposure is being deemed low risk by the province.

The first case of COVID-19 at the school was announced on Tuesday.

The case also attended the school on September 17 and 18.

In a letter sent home to parents, the province said St. Maurice School is working closely with public health officials and is following their recommendations.