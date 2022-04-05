Second juror in Balaquit homicide trial tests positive for COVID-19

Winnipeg -

Jurors in a Winnipeg manslaughter trial were asked to self-administer rapid tests after one juror notified the court Tuesday morning they tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Sadie Bond told the jury, the juror who tested positive was directed not to attend court.

The tests the remaining jurors asked to do were voluntary. All jurors administered them, and the results all came back negative, court heard.

The situation delayed the start of day two of the trial for Kyle Alexander Pietz, 36, who pleaded not guilty in the June 2018 disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit, 59.

The trial is scheduled for six weeks. This is the second positive case among jurors, with the first coming Friday before the trial started. Following that positive case, one alternate juror was selected to sit on the jury.

The trial, which started with 14 jurors, will proceed with the 13 remaining jurors. Only 12 jurors will deliberate on a verdict at the conclusion of the trial.

Manitoba no longer has public health orders requiring people to self-isolate after testing positive, although public health recommends people stay home for five days.

Close contacts aren’t advised by the province to self-isolate, but they are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The province also ended its indoor mask mandate, but the Law Courts building still requires people to wear masks.

Distancing and masking protocols are also still used in courtrooms, Bond noted.

Bond told jurors the court understands some people may be at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms and asked anyone with questions or concerns about the situation to submit a note to the court.

This is a developing story, more details to come.