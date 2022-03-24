Second meteor spotted in southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday

A second meteor was spotted over the southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday night.

Scott Young, the planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, confirmed that the meteor seems to have been over the Interlake, but was seen in southern Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Dakota.

Video shows a stream of bright light soaring through the sky before disappearing.

News of this meteor comes after CTV News Winnipeg reported a rare meteor, believed to be the size of a basketball, was spotted in Manitoba overnight on Tuesday.

