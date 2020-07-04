WINNIPEG -- A second teen has been charged in connection with a Canada Day shooting in Winnipeg that left a 27-year-old woman dead.

Winnipeg police charged the 15-year-old with first-degree murder on Saturday. A 14-year-old, who was arrested Thursday, was also charged with first-degree murder.

Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, died after being shot while walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue on Wednesday. Cote was walking with an 18-year-old man when the shooting occurred. The man remains in hospital in stable condition.

Cote’s death is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide this year.

Police say the boys, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are also facing charges in connection with three other shootings that happened between July 1-2, including one that was previously unreported.

During the arrest of the 14-year-old suspect in North Kildonan on Thursday, police say they recovered a firearm that they believe was used in all of the shootings.

THE OTHER SHOOTINGS

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot and struck by a vehicle in the area of Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue on Wednesday. The man remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Officers also responded to a shooting near the Forks on July 2, where two men were assaulted with weapons. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, while the other man was stabbed. The man who was shot remains in hospital in stable condition.

The stabbing is being investigated separately.

A fourth shooting, which was previously unreported and occurred between the two incidents on Wednesday, is also being investigated. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Isabel Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 17-year-old female. Police said she was shot at and did suffer an injury.

Police believe all of the incidents are random, and the victims did not know the shooters.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, the youth was also charged with attempt to commit murder using a firearm, attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The 15-year-old was arrested on July 3 at a home in the Dufferin area. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

None of the charges against either teen have been proven in court.

Police believe the two suspects were present together for each shooting except for one that occurred in the 100 block of Isabel Street. The 14-year-old has been charged in that incident.

In a press conference on Saturday, police said there are no other suspects.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre