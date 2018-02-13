Former premier Greg Selinger says current NDP leader Wab Kinew has asked him to resign over the Stan Struthers controversy, but Selinger is refusing to step down.

Selinger says he has his own target dates in mind for a departure from politics, and won’t resign right now.

“I said to him I’m open to a discussion that’s respectful of the mandate the people of St. Boniface gave me to serve them and there’s no decision made until you talk to the people that got you elected here,” said Selinger.

Last week several women came forward saying they faced unwanted touching from Struthers when he was a cabinet minister.

Selinger is apologizing to the women for their experiences but says at no time did he witness the harassment.

“It made me sick to the stomach and I really felt it was necessary to offer them an apology,” said Selinger.

However, Selinger says in 2015 he was made aware of complaints from two women about Struthers. Selinger says he made it clear the behavior should stop. The former Premier also says the two women did not want to take further action.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is expected to respond later this afternoon.