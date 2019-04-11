Featured
Selkirk bridge closed due to flooding
The Selkirk bridge that connects the city of Selkirk to east Selkirk is closed until further notice due to rising flood waters. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:09AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:20AM CST
The Selkirk bridge on highway 204 that connects the city of Selkirk to east Selkirk is closed until further notice due to rising flood waters.
The city said water is crossing the highway on the east side.
Highway 204 to Provincial Route 212 is closed and there is a detour on Highway 9.