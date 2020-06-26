Advertisement
Semi crash leaves Winnipeg road covered in French fries
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 7:12AM CST
The crash left one road covered in French fries. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A Friday morning collision has left one Winnipeg road covered in French fries.
The crash, which took place by Race Track Road, was reported at around 1:52 a.m. and involved two semi trucks.
(Source: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
Eastbound Portage Avenue is down to one lane as crews clean up.
CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city and police for more information.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
Source: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg