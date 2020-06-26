WINNIPEG -- A Friday morning collision has left one Winnipeg road covered in French fries.

The crash, which took place by Race Track Road, was reported at around 1:52 a.m. and involved two semi trucks.

(Source: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)

Eastbound Portage Avenue is down to one lane as crews clean up.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the city and police for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg