WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a serious multi-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway on Tuesday night prompted road closures in the area.

Officers went to Highway 101 near McPhillips Road around 11:40 p.m. following a report that a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a serious collision on the Red River Bridge.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

RCMP said they will release more details on the incident later on Wednesday.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.