WINNIPEG -- Homes across Winnipeg have been raided by Winnipeg police, after being identified as a part of a “highly sophisticated crime network.”

Police have not released many details yet, but have confirmed several homes were raided Wednesday morning in Winnipeg.

Const. Rob Carver said it was a joint operation between the WPS and the Ontario Provincial Police, and that police executed several search warrants throughout the city, rural Manitoba and in Ontario.

Police said the raids were a part of a crackdown on a “highly sophisticated organized crime network.”

The investigation was led by Winnipeg police and the organized crime unit along with the guns and gangs unit.

Carver said, “There is still work to be done.”

More details are expected to be released Monday when police hold a news conference.