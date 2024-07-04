WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Severe thunderstorm ends in Winnipeg: ECCC

    Downtown Winnipeg is soaked after a thunderstorm rolled through Winnipeg on the afternoon of July 4, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg) Downtown Winnipeg is soaked after a thunderstorm rolled through Winnipeg on the afternoon of July 4, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for Winnipeg according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    The warning came in just before 3 p.m., with ECCC saying a large storm was being tracked and it could bring strong winds, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

    "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," ECCC said in the warning.

    The warning is still in place for the RM of Macdonald, including Brunkild, Starbuck and La Salle.

    ECCC said the storm system is slowly moving south.

