Torrential rain hit down in Winnipeg Friday morning, leaving several areas of the city flooded.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Winnipeg earlier in the day, but it ended around 10:30 a.m. It said Winnipeg saw between 30 to 60 millimetres of rain.

(Source: Pamela Mainer)

Photos circulating on social media show flooding in the south part of the city, Waverley Heights and Transcona.

(Source: Dianna Robson)

According to the Manitoba RCMP, there was a three-vehicle crash at St. Mary’s and the Perimeter, with minor injuries. Lights are out at the intersection and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

(Source: Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

The Winnipeg airport is also experiencing some delays because of lightning in the area. Customers can check with their airline or the airport’s website for more information.

The Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre tweeted that several cars were stalled at Killarney and Pembina, and drivers should avoid this area if possible.

The City of Winnipeg asks residents to stay safe, drive carefully and try to avoid flooded areas. It notes it’s getting a lot of calls to 311 due to the weather, and non-urgent issues can be emailed to 311@winnipeg.ca.