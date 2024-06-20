Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and nickel-sized hail.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a swath of southern Manitoba including Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Berens River, and Killarney.
According to the weather agency, the storms may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Meantime, there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the R.M. of Fisher.
In the advisory issued late Thursday afternoon, ECCC said a severe thunderstorm located near Sharpwood, Man., is moving east at 30 km/h.
It is producing 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
ECCC reminds residents severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Residents are asked to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by ECCC.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Supreme excellence': Trudeau, Hollywood stars honour famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland
Family, Hollywood peers and other famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad could be delayed until December
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Skyrocketing rent: Some Canadians saying goodbye to half their paycheque
A significant number of Canadian renters are spending more than half their paycheque putting a roof over their head, according to a new Royal LePage report.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
-
Photos wanted: Tourism Sask. launches annual explore contest
Tourism Saskatchewan is asking those in the province to grab their cameras and try their best to capture the beauty of the "Land of Living Skies."
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
Edmonton
-
The Beaches, Loud Luxury to perform at Ice District before Game 6
Oilers Entertainment Group has announced the musical acts that will perform at Ice District before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Man charged with 41 offences in $900K drug bust
A man wanted in connection to a large drug bust was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel on Tuesday and is now facing 41 charges in relation to it.
-
Winter in June, again: Oilers and Panthers send this hockey season stretching into summer
It's officially summer, and the best two teams in hockey during the winter months of the 2023-24 NHL season are still playing.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after thief stole $5K of meat from Calgary business
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Milk River at risk of running dry as Montana crews continue work on burst water pipeline
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
-
Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough plaza shooting, 2nd suspect outstanding
Toronto police have arrested and charged one suspect and are searching for another in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough over the weekend.
-
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
-
O-Train running at reduced speeds during hot and humid weather
OC Transpo says Confederation Line trains will operate at a maximum speed of 50 kilometres per hour on above ground sections of the track until temperatures drop below 30 C
Montreal
-
Passengers asked to plan ahead as Montreal-Trudeau airport expecting summer travel surge
Almost seven million people are expected to fly in and out of the Montreal-Trudeau airport over the next three months — a record amount. With some tricks to avoid more hold-ups, passengers are being asked to plan ahead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
STM to add new reserved bus lanes, hoping to attract more riders
Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, is implementing new measures to increase the reliability of its buses in hopes of attracting more riders.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Vancouver
-
Device found in New Westminster found to be explosive; major crime unit takes over
A device found in a New Westminster neighbourhood this week was determined to be explosive, according to authorities.
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
William Shatner stars in profanity-laden video slamming open-net salmon farming
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
Vancouver Island
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
William Shatner stars in profanity-laden video slamming open-net salmon farming
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
-
Eby's baby countdown brings B.C. election campaigning forward
British Columbia's election is still four months away, but Premier David Eby has held a campaign event in Vancouver ahead of what he says is a personal countdown — next week's expected birth of his third child.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Fatal collision in Tiny Township under investigation
Emergency crews attended a serious collision in Tiny Township Thursday afternoon that injured one person.
-
Court appearance for Barrie men charged in pool installation fraud case
Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.
Kitchener
-
Flames tear through greenhouse nursery in Simcoe
A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Who would steal a memorial plaque in Cambridge?
Multiple plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Police seek new tips in Elmira jewelry store theft
Police have released new photos of two people they’re trying to identify as part of their investigation into a jewelry store theft in Elmira.
London
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Calls ramp up for Hamilton Road improvements in wake of latest cycling death
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
-
London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize
Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.