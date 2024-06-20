Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC

Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and nickel-sized hail.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a swath of southern Manitoba including Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Berens River, and Killarney.

According to the weather agency, the storms may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Meantime, there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the R.M. of Fisher.

In the advisory issued late Thursday afternoon, ECCC said a severe thunderstorm located near Sharpwood, Man., is moving east at 30 km/h.

It is producing 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

ECCC reminds residents severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Residents are asked to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by ECCC.