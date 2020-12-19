WINNIPEG -- Police are investigating after a man assaulted a sex worker at a hotel on Pembina Highway Thursday.

Winnipeg police said the man and the victim made arrangements to meet at a hotel on Pembina Highway.

According to police, early on during their meeting, the man attempted to identify himself as a police officer. When asked to see his badge, the suspect became confrontational and assaulted the woman.

The woman screamed for help and the man fled. Police said a bystander then helped and called 911.

The woman did not require any medical attention for her injuries.

Detectives in the Counter Exploitation Unit are investigating this incident and another similar incident that came to light during this investigation.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a heavy build, and wearing a camouflage-print face mask.

Police are asking anyone that has been a victim of a similar incident or has information they believe could be relevant to contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464.